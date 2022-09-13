Emmys 2022: Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus win the awards for Outstanding Series    

The TV shows, Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus took the top honours at the Emmy Awards in a ceremony that distributed its awards among repeat winners and honoured several first-timers at the same time.

HBO TV series Succession won the award for the Outstanding Drama Series category at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. This is the second time the series has won the Emmy award under this category after its win in 2020. Last year, the award was bagged by the Netflix TV show, The Crown. Succession, created by Jesse Armstrong, follows the lives of the owners of a media company, who are fighting for control as the patriarch of the family falls ill.

The award for the Outstanding Comedy Series went to the TV show, Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis in the lead role. The sports comedy series follows the life of the titular character, who is an American football coach hired to train an English football team. This is the second consecutive win for the series in the category. The show had 20 nominations in total. It also won awards in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

On the other hand, The White Lotus bagged the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The American comedy-drama anthology series was created by Mike White, who won the awards for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series and Outstanding Writing at the ceremony. The show follows the lives of various guests and staff at the White Lotus resort whose lives are affected by dysfunction. The first installment of the show was set in Hawaii and the second will reportedly be set in Sicily. The other nominees for limited series categories from HULU included shows like Dopesick and Pam & Tommy.