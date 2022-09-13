Emmys 2022: Michael Keaton bags award for Best Actor in a limited series for Dopesick

Hollywood actor Micheal Keaton bagged the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance in the series, Dopesick. Incidentally, this is the actor's first-ever Emmy award!

The actor started his acceptance speech by saying, “My face hurts from how much fake smiling I’ve been doing,” which resulted in many laughs from the audience. He added, “I’ve had some doubters. But we’re cool (sic).”

.@MichaelKeaton takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for @DopesickonHulu! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win! #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/O1qn28kkh6 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

The night’s first award went to Michael, which was presented by Oprah Winfrey. They both hugged before she handed him his trophy. “It means something,” Keaton said of his honour.

Dopesick is a limited drama miniseries which is based on the non-fiction book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy. The eight-episode long series created by Danny Strong for Hulu released its first episode on October 13, 2021, and concluded on November 17, 2021.

The series tells the story of America's struggle with opioid addiction. Micheal plays the role of Dr Samuel Finnix in the series which also stars actors like Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Phillipa Soo, and Jake McDorman. Critics praised the series with praise for the performances, especially of Micheal and Katilyn Dever.

According to sources, the series has been nominated for 14 Emmy awards this year. Micheal is also nominated at the awards as a producer of the series which is in a race for the awards with the HBO series, The White Lotus.