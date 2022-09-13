Emmys 2022: Brett Goldstein on acceptance speech, ‘I'm going to try not to swear’

Actor Brett Goldstein, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, for the second consecutive year, said that he will not swear during his acceptance speech like he did last year. Brett, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy, Ted Lasso, said, “I'm going to try not to swear. Thank you to the Academy and Apple, thank you to Jason and Phil and Brendan and special boy Joe Kelly for creating this magical thing and letting me be a little part of it. I would never take it for granted. It's incredible. To the cast, my fellow nominees, the hardest part about being in 'Ted Lasso' is being in a take and not ruining it by saying, ‘God, you're good (sic).’”

Also read: Emmys 2022: Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus win the awards for Outstanding Series

The actor added that because he did swear last year, his speech was not aired in the UK and his parents never saw it. He added, “I was told not to swear. My family never got to hear me say this thank you for this second chance mom, dad (muted). I'm so sorry. Thank you very much. Thank you (sic).”

Ted Lasso is a sports comedy series that stars Jason Sudeikis in the lead role. It follows the life of the titular character, who is an American football coach hired to train an English football team. The show had 20 nominations in total at the Emmy Awards.

Also read: Emmys 2022: Zendaya bags the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria

It also won awards in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was hosted by Kenan Thompson and was aired on Lionsgate Play in India.