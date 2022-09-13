Zendaya serves major fashion goals at Emmys 2022 in a Maison Valentino strapless ball gown

Zendaya arrived in style on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Donning a black Maison Valentino gown, she arrived solo, all the way from the sets of Dune 2. She also paired her dress with a belt and Bulgari accessories. A choker necklace and simple studs called for one of the biggest fashion moments this year.

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya shared her full look on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet and wrote: "I’m on my way. Emmys 2022"

See the post here:

Nominated in the Lead Actress category, the 26-year-old actor-producer is the youngest, two-time, lead actress nominee. In the year 2020, she created history when she took home the award for the best lead actress for her pathbreaking web series, Euphoria. She was just 24 then! When she won the award, the actress said she was "overwhelmed" and spoke during her acceptance speech about how it was important to support the younger generation. She added, “There is hope in the young people out there."

Zendaya's achievements don't stop at just that, she also is the youngest woman to be nominated in a producing category ever at the Emmys. She is the executive producer of Euphoria Season 2. She is also nominated for categories, of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the show’s songs, I’m Tired and Elliot’s Song.