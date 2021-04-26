Zendaya has always been a fashion icon for young women. And we must say she has had quite a few epic fashion moments at the Academy Awards. And even this time, the actress turned heads as she arrived in a stunning custom dress.

The Malcolm & Marie actress went for a custom Valentino cutout dress and paired it with delicate Bulgari jewellery and Jimmy Choo heels. It reported that her Bulgari jewellery costs over $6 million. The Euphoria actress is not in the Oscars race this year as Malcolm & Marie did not receive a nomination. However, she is the show presenter and we must admit Zendaya with her bright yellow dress does serve right fashion to the chaos awards season.

The 24-year old actress also gets it right with her long and wavy tresses hung loose. Her stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram to share the details of her outfit via a video. The video shows the actress walking on the red carpet with a matching yellow mask. We were also informed that the yellow outfit glows neon in the dark.

Watch the video here:

While Zendaya has always created stunning looks for awards shows, we cannot wait to see the actress in more fashionable attire.