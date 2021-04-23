The Academy Awards and splendour on the red carpet go hand-in-hand! Close on the heels of the award show, we talk about some of the memorable fashion moments in the last few years. The couture you spot is comparable to a high-fashion runway and we are here for it! Right down to Audrey Hepburn stunning the viewers in a Givenchy at the Oscars of 1975, there have been some memorable looks! Here’s a round-up:

Natalie Portman, 2020

Natalie Portman’s black and gold Dior ensemble with aesthetic Cartier jewellery can be summed up in one adjective - powerful! It was a look to be remembered.

Natalie Portman in Dior, Image Courtesy: Natalie's Instagram Page

Charlize Theron, 2019

That year, many shone bright! Constance Wu in her Atelier Versace gown, and Jennifer Lopez in full-blown metallic sheen Tom Ford dress. One of the stars who stole the show was Charlize Theron, who sported a sharp dark bob and a backless blue Dior ensemble that was nothing short of ethereal. Below is a glimpse of what Theron wore. The image is from her Instagram.





Billy Porter, 2019

No one does red carpet quite like Billy Porter! He is known for his rather unconventional fashion-forward steps. However, his appearance for the 91st Academy in Christian Siriano was more like a gender-bending tuxedo-meet-pleated skirt that will be etched in our consciousness forever.

Zendaya, 2018

A nod to the absolutely stunning Zendaya! She looked so graceful and exuded glamour in a Giambattista Valli one-shoulder gown.

Zendaya in Giambattista Valli, Image Courtesy: Instagram page of The Academy





Timothee Chalamet, 2018

A special mention to Call me By Your Name star, Timothee Chalamet who brought adventure and poise back to the tuxedo as he walked the red carpet in an ivory tuxedo and a suave bow tie from the prestigious label, Berluti. Men, take notes!



The image is from the Beautiful Boy actor's Instagram.