Oscars 2020 winners: The full list of winners from the 92nd Academy Awards
Subtitle this: Parasite is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.
Bong Joon Ho’s masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood’s top prize at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In a year dominated by period epics -- 1917, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, The Irishman -- the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and unsettling portrait of social inequality in Parasite.
True to its name, Parasite simply got under the skin of Oscar voters, attaching itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The win was a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been content to relegate international films to their own category.
The win for Parasite — which had echoes of the surprise victory of Moonlight over La La Land three years ago — came in a year in which many criticised the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. But the triumph for Parasite enabled Hollywood to flip the script, and signal a different kind of progress.
In doing so, the film Academy turned away another history-making event, again denying Netflix its first best-picture win despite two contenders in The Irishman and Marriage Story, and a big-spending awards campaign blitz.
Most of the early awards went according to forecasts, including Dern winning for her performance as a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Accepting her first Oscar, Dern thanked her in-attendance parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”
The hostless ceremony opened on a note of inclusion, with Janelle Monae performing A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and her own song, Come Alive, with an assist from Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be standing here as a black queer artist telling stories," Monae said. "Happy Black History Month.”
Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. "An incredible demotion," Martin called it. Martin also reminded that something was missing from this year's directing nominees. “V*ginas!" Rock replied.
BEST PICTURE
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
All of the acting winners — Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern — went as expected.
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong's several wins. “I am ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, prompting roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly called up again for best director, Bong saluted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: “Now I'm ready to drink until tomorrow.”
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough
Into The Unknown from Frozen II
Stand Up from Harriet
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
Glasgow from Wild Rose
Joker composer Hildur Gudnadottir became only the third woman to ever win best original score. "To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music opening within, please speak up," said Gudnadottir. "We need to hear your voices."
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST FILM EDITING
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
1917, acclaimed for its technical virtuosity, took awards for Roger Deakins' cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. The car racing throwback Ford v Ferrari was also honoured for its craft, winning both editing and sound editing. Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation Little Women won for Jacqueline Durran's costume design. Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood for Barbara Ling's production design.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FEATURE
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Netflix came in with a leading 24 nominations. Along with the win for Marriage Story, the streamer's American Factory” won Best Documentary. The film is the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions. No studio has spent more heavily this awards season than Netflix, which is seeking its first best picture win after coming up just shy last year with Roma.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
There were milestones, nevertheless. In winning best-adapted screenplay for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” the New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first indigenous director ever to win an Oscar. He dedicated the award to “all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art, dance and write stories.”
“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Pixar extended its domination of the best-animated film category, winning for Toy Story 4. It's the 10th Pixar film to win the award and second Toy Story film to do so, following the previous 2010 instalment.
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Few categories were more certain coming into Sunday's Oscars than best-supporting actor, which Pitt has had locked down all awards season. While Pitt (who in 2014 shared in the best picture win for 12 Years a Slave, as was a producer) has regaled audiences with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he began his comments on a political note.
“They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said, alluding to the impeachment hearings. “I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it.”
Pitt said the honour had given him a reason to reflect on his fairy-tale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved to Los Angeles from Missouri. Once upon a time in Hollywood, said Pitt. "Ain't that the truth.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
In a year of streaming upheaval throughout the industry, this year’s Oscar favourites were largely movies released widely in theatres. They also predominantly featured male characters and came from male directors.
After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to remake its membership.
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is the only actor of colour nominated. Those results, which have been a topic in speeches through awards season, stand in contrast to research that suggests the most popular movies star more people of colour than ever before.
*Edited from an AP report. All images from AP.