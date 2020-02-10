Subtitle this: Parasite is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.



Bong Joon Ho’s masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood’s top prize at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In a year dominated by period epics -- 1917, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, The Irishman -- the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and unsettling portrait of social inequality in Parasite.

True to its name, Parasite simply got under the skin of Oscar voters, attaching itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The win was a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been content to relegate international films to their own category.

The win for Parasite — which had echoes of the surprise victory of Moonlight over La La Land three years ago — came in a year in which many criticised the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. But the triumph for Parasite enabled Hollywood to flip the script, and signal a different kind of progress.

In doing so, the film Academy turned away another history-making event, again denying Netflix its first best-picture win despite two contenders in The Irishman and Marriage Story, and a big-spending awards campaign blitz.

Most of the early awards went according to forecasts, including Dern winning for her performance as a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Accepting her first Oscar, Dern thanked her in-attendance parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

The hostless ceremony opened on a note of inclusion, with Janelle Monae performing A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and her own song, Come Alive, with an assist from Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be standing here as a black queer artist telling stories," Monae said. "Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. "An incredible demotion," Martin called it. Martin also reminded that something was missing from this year's directing nominees. “V*ginas!" Rock replied.

*Category winners are in bold.

BEST PICTURE

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari





Parasite crew





All of the acting winners — Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern — went as expected.



BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong's several wins. “I am ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, prompting roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly called up again for best director, Bong saluted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: “Now I'm ready to drink until tomorrow.”



BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Bong Joon-ho

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough

Into The Unknown from Frozen II

Stand Up from Harriet

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

Glasgow from Wild Rose

Joker composer Hildur Gudnadottir became only the third woman to ever win best original score. "To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music opening within, please speak up," said Gudnadottir. "We need to hear your voices."

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Hildur Gudnadottir

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



1917

BEST FILM EDITING

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

1917, acclaimed for its technical virtuosity, took awards for Roger Deakins' cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. The car racing throwback Ford v Ferrari was also honoured for its craft, winning both editing and sound editing. Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation Little Women won for Jacqueline Durran's costume design. Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood for Barbara Ling's production design.



Roger Deakins

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Laura & Scarlett

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FEATURE

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Netflix came in with a leading 24 nominations. Along with the win for Marriage Story, the streamer's American Factory” won Best Documentary. The film is the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions. No studio has spent more heavily this awards season than Netflix, which is seeking its first best picture win after coming up just shy last year with Roma.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland



American Factory

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

There were milestones, nevertheless. In winning best-adapted screenplay for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” the New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first indigenous director ever to win an Oscar. He dedicated the award to “all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art, dance and write stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker



Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Pixar extended its domination of the best-animated film category, winning for Toy Story 4. It's the 10th Pixar film to win the award and second Toy Story film to do so, following the previous 2010 instalment.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



Toy Story 4

Few categories were more certain coming into Sunday's Oscars than best-supporting actor, which Pitt has had locked down all awards season. While Pitt (who in 2014 shared in the best picture win for 12 Years a Slave, as was a producer) has regaled audiences with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he began his comments on a political note.

“They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said, alluding to the impeachment hearings. “I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honour had given him a reason to reflect on his fairy-tale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved to Los Angeles from Missouri. Once upon a time in Hollywood, said Pitt. "Ain't that the truth.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood



Brad Pitt

In a year of streaming upheaval throughout the industry, this year’s Oscar favourites were largely movies released widely in theatres. They also predominantly featured male characters and came from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to remake its membership.

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is the only actor of colour nominated. Those results, which have been a topic in speeches through awards season, stand in contrast to research that suggests the most popular movies star more people of colour than ever before.