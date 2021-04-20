Oscar award nominations: Mank, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland top the list; fans await results for The White Tiger
The 93rd Oscar awards ceremony, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on April 26. The nominations for the Academy Awards were announced on March 15 by celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas in a two-part segment.
Priyanka’s fans and Indians are rooting for the The White Tiger — Ramin Bahrani has been nominated for it under the Adapted Screenplay category. The movie stars Priyanka, Adarsh Gourav, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles and received international acclaim for Adarsh’s acting.
However, in what came as disappointing news for south-Indian movie buffs, more specifically Suriya fans was the news of Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru dropping out of the race.
Mank, a black-and-white movie starring Gary Oldman, tops the list with 10 nominations, including best picture, best director (David Fincher), best actor (Gary Oldman), and best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried).
Meanwhile, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are all tied with each other with six nominations each, and all of these movies are nominated for the Best Film award.
In a first, two women were nominated for the award under the Best Director category: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman.
This is the first time more than one woman has been nominated for this award in the Academy’s 93-year history, marking a small but significant opening for more women to emerge in the industry.
Actors contending for the Best Actor award are: Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal, late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank, and Steven Yeun for Minari.
On the other hand, we have actresses Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), and Frances Mcdormand (Nomadland) competing for the Best Actress title.
We present to you the final list of nominees for the Academy Awards.
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed - Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances Mcdormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Animated Feature Film
Onward - Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Over The Moon - Glen Keane, Gennie Rim, and Peilin Chou
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - Richard Phelan, Will Becher, and Paul Kewley
Soul - Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, and Stéphan Roelants
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Costume Design
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Ann Roth
Mank - Trish Summerville
Mulan - Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Directing
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - David Fincher
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Documentary (Feature)
Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim Lebrecht, and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, and Craig Foster
Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split - Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
Film Editing
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
International Feature Film
Another Round - Denmark
Better Days - Hong Kong
Collective - Romania
The Man Who Sold his Skin - Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Makeup And Hairstyling
Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, and Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson
Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri, and Colleen Labaff
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, and Francesco Pegoretti
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste
Music (Original Song)
Fight for You - From Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile Ii; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Hear my Voice - From The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Husavik - From Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Göransson
Io Sì (Seen) - From The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
Speak Now - From One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Picture
The Father - David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, and Philippe Carcassonne (Producers)
Judas and the Black Messiah - Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Ryan Coogler (Producers)
Mank - Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, and Douglas Urbanski (Producers)
Minari - Christina Oh (Producer)
Nomadland - Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, and Chloé Zhao (Producers)
Promising Young Woman - Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell, and Josey Mcnamara (Producers)
Sound of Metal - Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche (Producers)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Marc Platt and Stuart Besser (Producers)
Production Design
The Father - Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank - Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
News of the World - Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Short Film (Animated)
Burrow - Madeline Sharafian And Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You - Will Mccormack and Michael Govier
Opera - Erick Oh
Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present - Farah Nabulsi
Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Sound
Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, and David Wyman
Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, and Drew Kunin
News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, and John Pritchett
Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott, and David Parker
Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, and Phillip Bladh
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, and David Watkins
Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley, and Scott Fisher
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, and Nina Pedrad
The Father - Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland - Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami… - Screenplay by Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah - Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; Story by Will Berson and Shaka King and Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
Minari - Written by Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman - Written by Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal - Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Written by Aaron Sorkin