Priyanka Chopra's tea-length flared blue gown may have received more attention than the Oscar nominations yesterday; the actor along with her husband Nick Jonas took to a virtual ceremony to announce the nominations and The White Tiger star interestingly, steered away from reigning couture names and picked a ready-to-wear label that's gaining a lot of traction amid Gen-Z fashion thinkers.

For the virtual ceremony, Priyanka wore a halter Greta Constantine midi dress with a ruffled bodice, which she paired with a Bulgari Dream watch and Christian Louboutin hot-pink pumps.

Greta Constantine is a ready-to-wear womenswear label based in Toronto, founded in 2006 by Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong. The label has managed to garner a lot of attention for their use of ruffles and puff sleeves. The number Priyanka wore is actually from the label's Spring/Summer 2021 line. The label got mainstream prominence last year after some A-listers picked their pieces for virtual award ceremonies as the maximalist pieces are great for on-screen camera appearances.

Viola Davis chose a Greta Constantine gown for a recent virtual award show

Viola Davis, for instance, chose their azure blue A-line gown to attend the Critic’s Choice Awards remotely, in her own backyard. It’s been surreal. After 15 years of mostly designing dresses, you’d think that the ideas would eventually slow down, but it’s been only the opposite. As our archive continues to expand with each season, we have more to reflect upon and advance," Kirk Pickersgill recently told a fashion portal about the brand's recent success