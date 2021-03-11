Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to reveal that they would be announcing the Oscar nominations for all 23 categories on March 15 at 5:49 pm IST.

The nominations will be announced via global live screening and can be viewed on YouTube at youtube.com/Oscars. The announcement will take place in two parts.

The awards ceremony are scheduled to take place on April 25.

The duo posted a video, where Priyanka says, “Tell me we’re announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we’re announcing the Oscar nominations.”

Check out the video here:

Nick joins in and replies, “Um, you sort of just told everyone already that we’re announcing the Oscar nominations.”

Priyanka then appears to be confused and says, “Well, that is good enough, we are announcing the Oscar nominations! Catch us live!”

Priyanka also playfully wonders if she could announce the Oscar nominations on her own without Nick.

She captioned the video saying, “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5.19 am PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars.”

The Academy Awards also took to Twitter to share the news. “Who’s excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5.19am PDT,” they wrote.

The categories in which Oscar nominations will be announced in the first part include:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Meanwhile, the second part of the announcement will cover these categories:

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

Some of the films that are expected to have multiple nominations in the Academy Awards include The Trial of the Chicago 7, female director Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman since they have also been nominated for other awards.

Indian movie The White Tiger too is expected to be chosen for nominations. The film was recently announced as a nominee for the BAFTA awards in two categories, namely Adapted Screenplay Writing and Best Lead Actor.

On a regional level, actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was also declared eligible for nominations for the Academy Awards.