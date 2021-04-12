Riz Ahmed-starrer Sound Of Metal has won the Editing BAFTA award. Mikkel E.G. Nielsen won the award for the incredibly powerful movie that follows drummer Ruben's journey into hearing-loss.

Sound of Metal is also nominated in the Best Sound, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories.

Mikkel thanked the makers of the film, the cast, and most importantly, he thanked his family. He said, "I am extremely honoured to receiving this BAFTA award... I thank them for allowing me to be part of the journey of this amazing film. I would like to thank my amazing wife Judith and my kids."

The film was critically acclaimed and was listed on 52 film critics' top-ten lists for 2020. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It was also nominated for and won numerous other awards, particularly for Riz's lead performance.

This year, BAFTA has set up a two-day ceremony and the nominees will join the show virtually. The official Twitter handle of BAFTA tweeted, "Since we can't have an ACTUAL red carpet at the #EEBAFTAs this year, let's find out who you're destined to walk the VIRTUAL red carpet with Take a screenshot to find out and post your match below!"

BAFTA President Prince William has dropped out of this weekend’s BAFTA Awards, following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip, the British Academy has confirmed.

“In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time," BAFTA organisers said in a statement.

