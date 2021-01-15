Venom actor Riz Ahmed recently revealed on a podcast that he is a married man now. During his stint on Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast, the British actor revealed that he had secretly tied the knot. His wife is novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor also shared on the show, "We did it in a backyard, which is nice in lots of ways. And I think the nicest thing about it was you didn't have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks."



Here's more about Fatima Farheen Mirza. She is known for her remarkable debut novel, published by actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s imprint for Hogarth Press. Here's a glimpse of Fatima via her Instagram:





She definitely has ties with Hyderabad. Her debut novel honours her love for the City of Nizams. She has visited the city and spoke to Indulge about her love for it in a former interview with us. In one of our former interviews with Indulge, she revealed, "I will never forget the first time I visited the city in my early twenties. I was surprised by how at peace I felt while there, and I remember not wanting to leave." She also shared with us, "My father took me to his old house and showed me the square where he rode bikes in the summer and the hallways of his old school, All Saints’ High School. I spent a day in an orphanage and taught creative writing classes there, and it was my first time teaching in Urdu."