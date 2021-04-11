Priyanka Chopra is serving some major drama with her fashion picks at BAFTA. The White Tiger actor who's a presenter at this year's award ceremony, has steered towards luxury fashion labels like Spanish brand Pertegaz, Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp's sustainable label RVDK and Bulgari.

Priyanka's RVDK gown could be her presenting gown

Her black A-line number by RVDK features a silk mikado jacket with hand painted, beaded and pleated butterflies and plissé skirt, which Priyanka paired with some Bulgari bling.

Priyanka's stylist Law Roach shared a glimpse into her second look which features a pink open-button jacket from Petegaz's fall/winter line which she teamed with pleated white bottoms.

This year, BAFTA has set up a two-day ceremony and the nominees will join the show virtually . The official Twitter handle of BAFTA tweeted, “Since we can’t have an ACTUAL red carpet at the #EEBAFTAs this year, let’s find out who you’re destined to walk the VIRTUAL red carpet with Take a screenshot to find out and post your match below!"