BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra is red carpet-ready in Bulgari, Pertegaz and RVDK
Priyanka Chopra is serving some major drama with her fashion picks at BAFTA. The White Tiger actor who's a presenter at this year's award ceremony, has steered towards luxury fashion labels like Spanish brand Pertegaz, Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp's sustainable label RVDK and Bulgari.
Her black A-line number by RVDK features a silk mikado jacket with hand painted, beaded and pleated butterflies and plissé skirt, which Priyanka paired with some Bulgari bling.
Priyanka's stylist Law Roach shared a glimpse into her second look which features a pink open-button jacket from Petegaz's fall/winter line which she teamed with pleated white bottoms.
This year, BAFTA has set up a two-day ceremony and the nominees will join the show virtually . The official Twitter handle of BAFTA tweeted, “Since we can’t have an ACTUAL red carpet at the #EEBAFTAs this year, let’s find out who you’re destined to walk the VIRTUAL red carpet with Take a screenshot to find out and post your match below!"