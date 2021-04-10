Abhishek Bachchan, who recently acted in The Big Bull, gave a sarcastic response to a user on Twitter who described his ‘so-called acting’ in the film as ‘third rate’.

The netizen had written, “As usual @juniorbachchan doesn’t disappoint you with his 3rd rate so-called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull. @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles.”

Responding to this, Abhishek had said, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.”

Check out his response here:

Talking about the negative comments and trolls that he received often, Abhishek had said in an interview to media sources that by attacking him, they gave him an opening for the attack as well. “It’s fair game,” he had quipped.

The movie, which was released in Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, is based on the life story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his downfall.

Harshad’s business journey has also been captured in the form of a series titled Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which became a huge hit among viewers.

Even before The Big Bull was released, the crew faced the pressure of having to live up to the expectations of those who had watched Scam 1992, which featured Pratik Gandhi as Harshad.

Abhishek was being compared to Pratik Gandhi despite the former’s statement multiple times that his movie was not at all like Scam 1992.

While Scam 1992 won praise from the film and television fraternity, The Big Bull has received mixed reviews.

On the other hand, Abhishek’s father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said on Twitter that he had already watched the movie three times and that he was all set to watch the movie once more.

He also wrote on his blog that he was proud of his son. His statement read, “For a father, it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well... I am no different from any other father... the mention of such always brings emotion and tears... particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value…”