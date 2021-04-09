Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away this morning, he was 99 years old. A statement from the Buckingham Palace said: ‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

He was the husband and consort of Queen Elizabeth II. Members of the Royal Family have been informed of his death and flags across the UK will be lowered at half mast. The Duke was treated at King Edward VII Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital for an infection.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II will now be in an eight-day period of mourning following the death of her husband. They were together for 73 years. The UK will enter a 30-day period of official Royal Mourning before the Queen returns to public duties. Prince Philip, the longest-reigning consort in British history, retired from his royal duties in May last year.



Prime Minister Boris Johson said the nation mourns the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. "We give thanks as a nation and a kingdom to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip," said the Prime Minister.

No official details about the Duke's funeral have been announced. But it is understood that he will be given royal ceremonial funeral according to his wishes, and not a state funeral.