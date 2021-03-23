Prince Harry, who recently stepped back from his royal duties along with his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, citing numerous reasons, has now become the Chief Impact Officer for employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.

BetterUp, which is based in San Francisco, offers mental health services to employees from companies like Mars, AB InBev, and LinkedIn.

Media sources quoted BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux as saying that the Duke of Sussex was a “good fit” for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.”

Robichaux highlighted Harry’s efforts in founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports. Harry had also reportedly helped establish Sentebale, an Africa-based charity that supports young people affected by HIV.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission of being “proactive about mental health”. “Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” he wrote.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are currently living in California. They have a one-year-old son named Archie, and another baby on the way. They had earlier signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

The duo’s latest interview with television show host Oprah Winfrey went viral on social media after Meghan opened up about the racism and lack of support she faced from the British royals.