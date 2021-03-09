The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and former prince Harry opened up in an explosive, highly controversial interview with television show host Oprah Winfrey that exposed the racist ideals and toxicity of the UK royals and British press.

However, while many people extended support to the couple after hearing their ordeals with racism and media pressure, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan’s son Archie was just a “dumb question”.

Meghan said that her baby, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about how “dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

“I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are,” Thomas told media sources.

“The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be; I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody... It could be somebody who asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist,” Thomas claimed.

“This whole thing about colour and how dark the baby is is bullshit,” Thomas said. He added that the comment should be investigated.

Thomas and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Harry in 2018.

Meghan’s father, a former lighting director for television soaps and sitcoms in the US, pulled out of the wedding days before it took place since he had to undergo heart surgery.

He claimed that his daughter had let him down while he was ill. “I also feel that she let me down,” Thomas was quoted as saying. “I was in a hospital bed the last time we talked and I never heard from them again - they didn’t care if I died.”

When asked about the interview Meghan and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey, Markle said, “They went way over the top.” he said the couple should have waited since Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip was currently at the hospital.

“They should have waited considering the Queen’s age and Philip’s age,” he added.

After seeing the reactions to the revelatory interview, Oprah clarified that while Harry did not name the people who had been racist towards their child, he had explicitly said that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had not been part of that conversation about their baby’s skin colour.

Oprah was quoted as saying, “Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations, as you can see I tried get that answer.”

Meanwhile, Indian television show host Simi Garewal wrote on Twitter, “I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil.”

She later admitted in another tweet that using the word “evil” had been “excessive” and called Meghan “calculative”.

However, Meghan’s long-time friend and tennis player Serena Williams took to her social media platforms to talk about the racism that famous women of colour face. In a long note showing support, the tennis star wrote, “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong — both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you.”