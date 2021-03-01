The much-anticipated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interwiew billed as Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, just dropped a tense trailer and its raising a lot of eyebrows. This is the first personal interview The Sussexes will be giving out post 'Meg-xit' and will reportedly unravel a lot of details about their decision to step away from the British royal family. The 90-minute interview was recorded at Meghan and Harry's Montecito home a few days ago, between the announcement of the couple's second pregnancy and their final departure from the Royal Family

Prince Harry notably comments during the trailer that his biggest fear was “history repeating itself,” which is of course, a reference to his late mum Princess Diana's tragic death. The royal had previously shared that the 'toxic' British press prompted him to get his family out of Britan, while Meghan talks about how things became 'almost unsurvivable' for them. For the interview, the mum-to-be is seen wearing a black, belted Armani silk wrap dress and Aquazzura suede pumps.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we have each other," Harry says in a second trailer for the interview.

Oprah also points out that there was no topics off-limits for the interview and asks Meghan whether there had been a “breaking point” during her time in the royal family. The teaser ended with the host saying the couple had said “some pretty shocking things”. The interview is set to air on March 7.

Post their move to California, the Sussexes have signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify and were quite recently stripped of royal patronages after a one-year review of their Megxit deal, which had allowed them to retain some privileges.