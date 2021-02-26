Britain's Prince Harry said on Friday that he stepped back from his royal duties because of the “toxic” British press, which had been “destroying his mental health”.

However, he added that he had not walked away from public service.

During an interview with James Corden, Prince Harry explained, “It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, which I think a lot of people saw.

“We all know what the British press could be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like this is toxic, so I did what any father or husband would do and thought, ‘How do I get my family out of here?’” he explained.

However, he said he would never walk away from his duty and that his “life was public service”. “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”

“But my life is public service so wherever I am in the world it’s going to be the same thing,” he asserted.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed on February 20 that the couple will not be returning to their royal duties and that Harry would give up his honorary military titles. The couple has officially been released from their royal duties.

Representatives added that the two of them will not be returning as working members and would lose their patronages.

The whole ordeal began when Harry (36) and Meghan (39) announced their decision in January 2020 to step back from royal duties and embark on a new life across the Atlantic. Their announcement had sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

They had later moved to Santa Barbara, California.

The couple’s story about their estrangement from the royal family will be featured in an interview with Oprah Winfrey this weekend.