After the indirect spat between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu, it seems like the actresses have called a truce.

In a video, from an awards show that's been going viral online, Taapsee who was awarded the 'Best Actress' trophy for her role in Thappad, thanked all the other nominated actresses, and also mentioned Kangana in her speech. The Thappad actress appreciated her counterpart, for 'pushing the boundaries with her performance.'

When a fan shared this video and tagged Kangana on it, the Thalaivi actress was quick to react and replied, "Thank you @taapsee well deserved award.... no one deserves it more than you."

Earlier in March this year, Kangana had called Taapsee 'sasti' (cheap) when the IT department officials raided the latter's home.

Kangana's reaction had come after a series of covert tweets when both actresses were taking digs at each other, and it all had apparently started when Rangoli, Kangana's sister, had called Taapsee sasti.

However, all is well that ends well, and it looks like the actress have moved past the ugly spat.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi and Taapsee's Loop Lapeta is under production.