On Tuesday, Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin took to their social media to announce the release date of their film Looop Lapeta. The film has been scheduled to hit the screens on October 22.

Taapsee and Tahir announced the release date and also surprised their fans with a 12-second teaser video. The stars, in their posts, asked fans to 'brace' themselves for the comic thriller. The Thappad actress wrote: “A comic-thriller we rarely get! Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021.”

See the post here:

Tahir also shared the teaser on his Instagram official handle. “Get ready for the ride of your 'life' with Savi and Satya.... #LooopLapeta in theatres on October 22, 2021,” shared Tahir.

See his post here:

Previously the actors gave the audiences a sneak peek at Looop Lapeta and said, “Enter the world of fire and ice!” Their pictures and chemistry instantly grabbed the attention of their fans.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run and is directed by Aakash Bhatia. It is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasabekar, and Aayush Maheshwari. More details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced.