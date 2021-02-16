A still released from Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s upcoming film, Looop Lapeta has been circling on social media ever since she put it out on her Instagram. The duo who essay the roles of Savi and Satya touted to be an edge-of-the-seat comedy, appear in a loved-up photo from their upcoming film. Taapsee’s look from the movie, with braided hair and fierce dressing, also garnered a lot of attention ever since the first look of the film was released.

Although the makers released separate pictures of the two actors, this is the first time they appeared in a frame together. Taapsee also shared the image with her fans and wrote, “Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main... Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti thi. Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat...ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya. Enter the world of fire nice ! #LooopLapeta #SatyaAndSavi (sic).”





Taapsee has been shooting in Goa for a while now and we hear that the shoot has been wrapped up. The chemistry between the two of them does appear quite sizzling and the fans like the pairing too. The film is touted to be adapted from the 1998 German classic, Run Lola Run. It is directed Aakash Bhatia, and it is slated to release this year.