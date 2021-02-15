Rashmika Mandanna who recently visited her hometown Bengaluru for a short break is back in the city, Hyderabad to resume shooting for her next project, Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

She was spotted looking dapper in her casual outfit in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. Donned in her white hoodie, high-waist jeans, paired with golden sneakers and a chic black cap, the actress turned heads with her uber cool look. Reports suggest that she will start shooting for her first pan India movie for a two-week schedule at Hyderabad. She also seems to be juggling with her shoots as on completing her Pushpa schedule, she will be heading to Lucknow and start shooting for Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra. The Dear Comrade actress recently visited Mumbai to prep for her Bollywood debut before taking her break

Pushpa is an upcoming Telugu action-thriller directed and written by Sukumar. Allu Arjun will be seen playing a red sandal smuggler in it. The movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The ensemble cast boasts of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Sunil. On the work front, Rashmika is also working with Karthi for her Tamil debut - Sulthan. Titled the National Crush of India, the actress has a Kannada film, Pogaru releasing on February 19.