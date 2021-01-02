Southern superstar, Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy shooting for several movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages, will be making her dream debut soon. While her debut movie is yet to be released, the actress has already signed her second film.

Titled as Deadly, this movie is Vikram Bahl’s directorial venture and will feature Amitabh Bachchan. Said to be a story about a father-daughter relationship, the movie is a slice-of-life comedy. The ensemble cast also features Neena Gupta and others playing key roles. Deadly produced by Reliance Entertainment, the movie will go on floors in March 2021.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra for her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu. A directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi, it is a story based on true events. An espionage thriller, it is based on India’s most courageous mission in Pakistan in the year 1970. This mission is believed to have changed Indo-Pak relations forever.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.