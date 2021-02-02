The official teaser for Sulthan, starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, was finally released on Monday by the makers after leaving fans waiting for a long time.

Taking to Twitter to share the teaser, Karthi said, “#Sulthan, a honest effort to bring a complete family entertainer with humor, romance, action & strong man to man relationship. Hope you all like it.”

The movie appears to be an action-packed entertainer, with Karthi looking intense and ready to be a hero in the truest sense. Going by the teaser, Karthi appears to be fighting off not one, but multiple villains in the story. Sulthan will also be marking Rashmika’s debut in the Kollywood industry since she has dominantly worked with Telugu and Kannada movies. She will be playing the role of Karthi’s love interest in the film.

The movie also stars Yogi Babu, and will have its music composed by Vivek-Mervin. Dream Warrior movies will be the producer for Sulthan.

The film, directed by Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan is set to be released on April 2. The crew had finished the shoot for the movie in October 2020.

Hyping up his fans, Karthi had written after the wrapping up of the shoot, “And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best (sic).”