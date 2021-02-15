First pictures of Dia Mirza from her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi have surfaced online. The actress and former beauty queen looks stunning in a red bridal ensemble.



The wedding is being held in Bandra where Dia resides. According to sources, her building has a spacious garden and it has been turned into the mandap for the wedding.







Insiders also informed that it is an intimate event but besides family, it will see close friends, including Malaika Arora and Rajkumar Hirani.



Actress' close friend Aditi Rao Hydari has already reached the venue and her Instagram stories highlight her enthusiasm about the 'joota chupai rasam'.



Earlier in the day, Dia shared the first glimpse from her big day on Instagram with three stories. The first saw her henna laden hands, featuring an intricate design. The other two pictures were from her bridal shower and saw her wearing a beautiful white dress and a bride-to-be sash.