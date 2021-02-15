Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who was dressed in a beautiful pink sari, had earlier arrived at the venue for Bollywood actor Dia Mirza’s wedding, who is set to marry Vaibhav Rekhi, and shared inside pics from the nuptials.

Sharing the first looks from the wedding preparations, Aditi shared a story on Instagram of herself holding the groom Vaibhav’s brown-coloured shoes meant to be used for the traditional joota chhupai ritual, and wrote, “Always got your back father,” along with a couple of smileys and heart emoji.

Media sources said the wedding will be taking place in a close-knit ceremony at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West.

Earlier, Dia shared glimpses of her mehendi ceremony and bridal shower on social media.

This is the second marriage for both Dia and Vaibhav. Dia had earlier been married to film producer Sahil Sangha and had parted ways with him after 11 years of marriage.

According to media reports, Vaibhav’s first wife had been yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The duo also have a daughter together.

Dia Mirza has acted in movies including Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Dum, Sanju, and My Brother... Nikhil.

She was last seen in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad.

Dia Mirza had also co-hosted a documentary series on COVID-19 heroes titled Bharat Ke Mahaveer with actor Sonu Sood.