Dia has created a simple five-step guide and urged her fans to make them their new year resolutions to heal our planet.

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has been at the forefront of conversations about climate change. Over the last few years, UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India has also adopted several measures in her pursuit to lead a greener and earth-centric lifestyle, including segregating and composting waste, upcycling old furniture, making her kitchen plastic-free, carrying a metal water bottle for shoots and using biodegradable toiletries, chemical-free surface cleaner and creating green pockets wherever given an opportunity.

“The last few years have clearly signalled that actions have consequences. And if the spate of natural disasters and the pandemic itself has taught us anything, it is that we need to reconsider the way we treat nature and the way we live,” says the actress who saw pandemic as a wake-up call to urge everyone to lead a sustainable lifestyle.

So, Dia went ahead and created a simple five-step guide and asked her fans to make them their new year resolutions to heal our planet. Her guide includes - taking showers that last less than five minutes, refuse all single-use plastic and switching to healthier alternatives, segregating and composting waste at home, using biodegradable/natural cleaning agents and personal hygiene products and reducing consumption.

“Whatever that item may be, clothes/food/gadgets, ask yourself “do I really need this?” Watch 'The Story of Stuff', a short animated documentary about the lifecycle of material goods and it will show you how much waste is generated because we do not think long and hard about our choices,” adds the actress.

The actress, who was last seen in Thappad and Kaafir, further adds that while one positive resolution can have a far-reaching impact on the well-being of mother earth, five can be potentially transformative for the planet.



Related | Dia Mirza launches #DownToEarthWithDee on Instagram to inspire people to live in harmony with nature