What better way to celebrate International Women's Day with your girlfriends than a line-up of inspiring films that tell stories of powerful women?

Bandra Film Festival, a digital film festival by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube is showcasing four inspiring films that celebrate the passion and resilience of women in all age groups.

Poster of Neem Jamun

The four films have released on Bandra Film Festivals Youtube Channel today and include Amu starring Konkana Sen Sharma and directed by Shonali Bose, Leeches directed by Payal Sethi and starring Sayani Gupta, Neem Jamun directed by Kamal Moolwani and starring Bhagwant Kaur Minhas and Sita Sings the Blues, directed by Nina Paley in which the legendary jazz singer, Annette Hanshaw has lent her voice to the character of Sita.

Poster of Sita Sings The Blues

These poignant tales of women from various walks of life showcase resilience and unmatched strength that women inherently possess but that's often undermined due to archaic conditioning and societal obligations. The films are thoughtfully curated to reach out to women and remind them of their inner strength and potential.

Poster of Amu

Talking about the movie, Sita sings the Blues, Pulitzer Prize-winning American film critic late Roger Ebert had stated, "Sita Sings the Blues is a version of the epic Indian tale of Ramayana set to the 1920's jazz vocals of Annette Hanshaw which I began watching and was enchanted. I was smiling from one end of the film to the other. It is astonishingly original and brings together four entirely separate elements combining them into a great whimsical chord. One remarkable thing about it was how versatile the animation is, and how Paley very beautifully synced her life story and singing and dancing with recordings of the American jazz singer Annette Hanshaw, a big star in the 1920s and 1930s who was known as The Personality Girl".

These films can be viewed on the Bandra Film Festival YouTube channel