Bollywood filmmaker and producer Anurag Kashyap had a rough week after the Income Tax department raided his properties. Raids against his production house, Phantom Films, and the people associated with it were also conducted. Taapsee Pannu also faced the raids and ‘tax evasion’ charges have been levied against the duo.

After three days of serious raids, the Thappad actress made a comment on this with a postscript that said, “Not so sasti (cheap) anymore,” which was aimed at Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli, who previously insulted the actress several times. Following her comment, Anurag Kashyap took to his social media to take a dig at his haters. He shared a picture with Taapsee and in his caption, he confirmed that they have resumed the shooting of DoBaaraa. He also wrote, "And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters."

See the post here:

In the picture posted by Anurag, you can see the duo having fun on the sets. Donned in a sheer net saree and sitting on a chair, the actress looked quite cheerful. And, her director, Anurag can be seen sitting on Taapsee’s lap and posing.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter and gave her reaction to Taapsee's tweet. She trolled Taapsee and said, “You will always remain sasti” and also referred to Anurag as ringmaster.