The Twitter war between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu just heated up on Saturday.

It all began when Taapsee took a jibe at the recent tax raid at her place. She stated that she was quizzed about a bungalow she never owned in Paris and a five-crore receipt, she didn't have, adding a remark, ‘not so sasti anymore.’ This was in reference to a comment made by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli in the past when she called Taapsee sasti (cheap).

This did not go down well with the Dhaakad star and she immediately reacted. "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist… your ringmaster Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori… government official's report is out if you aren't guilty go to court against them come clean on this … come on sasti," tweeted Kangana.

Kangana's reply to Taapsee's tweet

Kangana's retort came in after what Taapsee wrote earlier today: "3 days of an intense search for 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.

2. The ‘alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame and keep for future pitching because I've been refused that money before.

3. My memory of the 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S – ‘not so sasti' anymore."

Earlier this week, the houses of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners from his production house Phantom Films and Taapsee were raided by the IT department.

A search was also conducted on the premises of filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwan Talent management. There was a report that stated that income tax authorities found discrepancies and manipulation of income, running into crores.

*Edited from an IANS report.