The Income Tax Department raided the properties of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and his Phantom Films and levied charges of ‘tax evasion’ against them.

The agency released a statement regarding the case and said that the production house could not explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crores. The report also stated that the officials found evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of assets. While investigation is still going on, Kangana took to her official Twitter handle and released a series of tweets stating her opinions. She called them ‘tax chors’ and wrote, “They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence ... From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for?”

She also attacked Phantom Films and Kwan agency. “Every minute the numbers are rising, this is only the money they found clues for, one can only imagine what could be the actual numbers of money laundering,have been exposing terrorism racket of tukde gang in the under belly of Bullydawood, these are terrorists not just #TaxChor,” tweeted the Dhaakad star.

To this, she also added, “Kwan agency and Phantom production house were the prominent accused in #MeToo many rape allegations/ cases on them but Bullydawood protected them,people like Anurag Kashyap are not only rape accused but they also tried to justify Shushant’s death, who all think its divine justice.”

Meanwhile the IT department is not just raiding in the cities of Mumbai and Pune , but also in Hyderabad and Chennai.