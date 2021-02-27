Actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be on a roll these days. And, why not? With a plethora of interesting movie releases in her kitty, the actress is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. She is quite active on social media and frequently shares updates about her movies. Apart from that, she is also quite vocal about politics and social situations in the country. This sometimes has resulted in account bans and suspensions. The Dhaakad star on Saturday accused the microblogging platform Twitter of shadow banning her account. She also says the Twitter management is scared of her but can't suspend her and hence the shadow ban.

"I am shadow banned cos chacha @jack and his promoters of free speech @Twitter team is scared of me, they can't suspend me but they can't even let me keep exposing them every day, I am not here to catch followers or promote myself I am here for the nation and that hurts them," the actress tweeted.

Kangana's tweet

Earlier on Friday, Kangana took a dig at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. The actress reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says: "#HrithikRoshan to Appear Before Mumbai's #CrimeBranch on February 27 to Record Statement in Case Against #KanganaRanaut."

She made her comment on this with a tweet that read: "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (The world has moved on and yet my ex stands in a place where time shall never return.)

*Edited from an IANS copy.