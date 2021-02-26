Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer, Tanu Weds Manu completed its 10th anniversary. The movie made Kangana a star overnight and there has been no looking back for her since then.

Celebrating the success of the movie, several media houses did not tag the Queen star in their tweets. This did not go well with Kangana as she was the lead actress in the film. She retweeted a post that called out the biased behaviour of a few media outlets. In her retweet, she said, “Just look at how troubled my haters are. They curse me all the time. They keep hoping that I was Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker. They have a strange love for me.”

Kangana's tweet

It is also a well-known fact that the Manikarnika star does not share a cordial relation with these actresses. Previously she has dragged them in several of her tweets and even called them B-grade actors. Swara, who played Kangana’s friend character in Tanu Weds Manu shares a sore relation with Kanagana. From professional rivalry to political differences, they have always been at loggerheads with each other not just professional differences.

Kangana is currently working for Dhaakad. She is also shooting for Thalaivi, a biopic based on the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha. She will also be seen in Tejas, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Her kitty of upcoming projects also include an untitled political drama in which she will be seen reprising the role of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.