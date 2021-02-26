An unidentified assailant stole two of singer Lady Gaga's French bulldogs after he/she shot at the man who was taking them on a walk in Los Angeles’ Hollywood, according to reports.

The singer has also offered a USD 50,000 (INR 3.62 crore) reward for the return of her dogs, Koji and Gustav. Her press representative said anyone with information on their whereabouts could email them at KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

The third bulldog, named Miss Asia, managed to escape when the incident occurred and was later recovered by the police. Miss Asia also has her own Instagram account.

Media sources said the incident took place on Wednesday night, and that the assailant had used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a white sedan.

The dog-walker, identified as Ryan Fischer, was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition after he was shot in the chest. Other reports said Fischer is now stable.

Lady Gaga, who is extremely fond of her dogs, has even brought them to the American Music Awards.

She is currently in Rome to work on a new Ridley Scott film named Gucci.