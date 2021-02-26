After rumours of Hollywood actor and activist Emma Watson retiring from her 21-year career emerged, her manager Jason Weinberg dismissed them and said the actor was not going to retire anytime soon.

Emma’s fans had begun to post memes and heartfelt farewell messages on social media after netizens brought up the fact that she was inactive on social media over the last few months, and wondered whether she was going to stop acting as well.

Media reports had also claimed Emma wanted to take a break and step away from the limelight to focus on her relationship with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. The two of them are rumoured to have been together for more than a year.

Sources had also said, “Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They’re laying low. Maybe she wants a family.”

In response to this, Emma’s manager Jason brushed off those allegations and said in a statement, “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

Emma was last seen in the movie Little Women, which was released in 2019. She had earlier starred in The Circle and the live-action movie of Disney’s animated movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma, who entered the Hollywood industry as a child artist, rose to fame and success through her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, which was based on the novels written by JK Rowling. The movie series had Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ronald Weasley, and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy.