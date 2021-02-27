Reports state that Hrithik Roshan has left for the crime branch in Mumbai to record his statement regarding the email exchange case where he alleged impersonation and identity theft case. It has also surfaced that the Bollywood superstar has come in to meet the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The Krrish star wore a black tee paired with blue jeans and a black mask, his demeanour looked calm as he approached the office.

The procedure is in regards to the case against actress Kangana Ranaut in 2016, involving an exchange of emails between the two. He had recently been asked to come and record his statement in the fake email id case. Soon after an earlier probe, Kangana’s statement had also been recorded. A few months ago, in December 2020, the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police has transferred the case to the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

