Pop superstar Selena Gomez dropped a brand new song with multi-platinum producer, DJ Snake, called Selfish Love and within 24 hours it has garnered over 3 million views and counting on YouTube! The Baila Conmigo singer and the DJ Snake’s song is a bilingual number and the much-talked-about video is helmed by established filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra. Selfish Love marks the second collaboration of the French producer with Selena. The first one was the out and out dance number Taki Taki. It also featured Ozuna and Cardi B and had soon gone on to be one of the most-streamed songs in Spotify history.

The latest video -Selfish Love - is a rather trippy affair evoking the magic of a house of mirrors. The set up is a kitschy salon with pink walls and mannequins with wigs! Selena looks gorgeous with red lips and big wavy hair and a floral dress. While the makeup look is created by Hung Vanngo, the buoyant wave Selena sports has been created by Orlando Pita and styled by Kate Young.

She broke down the makeup look on her brand, Rare Beauty’s Instagram page.









The video comes almost a week after Selena and Rauw Alejandro’s alternate video for her last song, Baila Conmigo, came out. DJ Snake said on the eve of release, "With the whole world being separated from each other I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favourite influences of afrobeat, Latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking and after Taki Taki we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. Selfish Love came very naturally for us and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together.” The music features a fusion of genres and styles. You can hear rhythms of Latin pop to his boundary-pushing electronic production, and it looks like Selena is paying homage to her Latin roots again and beautifully so! Take a look at the video of this song that's up on Vevo: