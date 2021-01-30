American singer Selena Gomez has been reconnecting with her Latin roots with her new music recently. The singer dropped a single De Una Vez, a Spanish pop number and now the singer is back with a new music video called Baila Conmigo. "I actually think I sing better in Spanish. That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for," she said in an interview. The song, that means dance with me, is in collaboration with rapper Rauw Alejandro.

The song will be part of her upcoming Spanish-language seven-song EP called Revelacion. Revelacíon is due to release on March 12 this year. The video has a retro vibe, but the singer only makes a cameo in the video.

The singer also released a beauty line last year. “Rare Beauty is so close to my heart as well. It is not just a brand, but also a medium through which I can spread awareness about mental health and create a safe space for people to connect," she told Indulge recently.





Watch the video for Baila Conmigo here: