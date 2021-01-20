It an exaggeration to say that the beginning of 2021 marks a new milestone in pop superstar Selena Gomez’s career trajectory. The inspiring Latina went back to her roots by singing in Spanish with the recent release of De Una Vez. Her first full -length Spanish language single is a heartfelt number where she speaks about healing and recovering from hurt. It has been almost a year since the Taki Taki singer’s comeback album, Rare. And it is evident that as an artiste Selena is keen to approach music from a fresh angle. The Wolves singer says, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since Rare was released. I couldn’t be more excited to share De Una Vez with my fans... I am incredibly proud of my Latin background and it felt so empowering to sing in Spanish (sic).” It is not for noting that the musician is named after Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla!

A ballad of healing

Selena said in a recent interview to an American publication that the video directed by the Los Pérez — comprising husband-wife duo Tania Verduzco and Adrian Pérez — is a tribute to her Latin roots. Hence influences of literary stalwart Gabriel García Márquez and Frida Kahlo are evident. The aspect of Magical Realism of the song almost echoes the magical lilting quality of her voice making for a performance to remember. The 28-year-old pop diva is an embodiment of springtime in the

De Una Vez video. She dons a fluid and floral Rodarte dress evoking an image of the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. In the video she also sports an unmissable glowing heart that beats in her chest, symbolising the fact that being alive is a gift in itself. She also worked with several other contemporary well-known names from the Latin music industry to further solidify the connection. The Bad Liar singer elaborates, “I have immersed myself in the culture and it was important to join forces with some of the industry’s most influential Latin creators in order to communicate the purest vision possible and to make this beautiful love anthem. To bring the track to life, I teamed up with multi-Latin Grammy Award-winner and powerhouse producer Tainy (Bad Bunny, J Balvin) joined by Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16.”

The wall mural was a tease for Selena Gomez's songs in Mexico, confirming her return to Spanish music and, consecutively making her trend on Twitter.





New beginnings

Throughout the last year, the Texan singing sensation honed her craft and explored different avenues. Creating a hopeful world through her craft was on the top of her mind. “For me, the last year was quite bittersweet. I would much rather the world be in a better place. Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people joy in the midst of it,” shares the diva who has managed to chart out new territory, not only in the sphere of music but also with her makeup label, Rare Beauty. One does not have to try too hard to see that Selena is indeed the celebrity who wants to spread positivity and uplift her fans with what she does. “Rare Beauty is so close to my heart as well. It is not just a brand, but also a medium through which I can spread awareness about mental health and create a safe space for people to connect. De Una Vez too is something like that. I’ve wanted to explore these new arenas for so long and I’m glad to start my year with it. I have a number of things going on right now, and you will soon see my 2021 unveiling.”

For Indian fans

Selena tells us she would love to visit India, whenever the pandemic ends. “I have always loved the beats and tunes of Indian music and have wanted to explore the beauty and culture of India, and it would be great to meet my fans there. Maybe even sing for a Bollywood movie.” Selena’s Bollywood crossover would indeed be a dream project to look forward to!