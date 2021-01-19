Hit British drama - Peaky Blinders which was originally aired on BBC, and now streaming on Netflix is likely to end after its sixth season. While fans are heartbroken after hearing about the finale season, the creator and writer of the show, Steven Knight confirms that the show will continue in other forms.

BAFTA-winning, gangsta drama, this BBC creation created ripples all across the internet. The Birmingham clan, led by Thomas Shelby, played by the extraordinary Cillian Murphy has begun filming its finale season. The previous season which drew in record numbers for BBC One and with the news that season six will be the finale, was welcomed with worldwide dismay.

This move from the makers came as a shocker because the Oscar-nominated writer, Steven, in several interviews mentioned how he would love to continue the show after its sixth season. But, the on-going pandemic situation and a global crisis have resulted in the show’s demise. “Peaky is back and with a bang. After a delay in the production due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the show had to stall the filming process. But we believe and promise that this season will be the best of all. The fans will surely enjoy it,” shares the creator. Steven also adds that while Peaky Blinders will end on Netflix, it might see a full-length movie or a spin-off show down the line.

Cillian Murphy and others from Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders made its debut in 2013 and boasts of a strong cast. Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Annabelle Wallis as Grace Burgess, Hellen McCrory as Polly Gray and others have made a mark with their acting prowess and left the audiences entranced. The finale season is written by Knight and directed by Anthony Byrne, who directed all the previous seasons. Nick Goding is the producer.

The series is available for streaming on Netflix. There is currently no word about when the sixth season will be out.