Actor Freida Pinto is set to star in Spy Princess, a limited series that revolves around the story of World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan. An adaptation of author Shrabani Basu’s novel, Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan, the screenplay of the series is written by Olivia Hetreed, of Girl with a Pearl Earring fame.

Calling Noor the “most unlikely heroine of World War 2,” Frieda Pinto said that she was thrilled to explore her complex sense of duty.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote: “At a time in this world where we are all looking at leadership and courage to guide and lead us all back to some semblance of sanity and order, I take great comfort in the quiet strength, grace, intelligence and grit that Noor Inayat Khan possessed in the face of chaos during WW2.

“A real underdog who was written off as ‘not overburdened with brains’, who ended up being the SOE’s first female wireless operator sent into occupied France who helped set up the Secret Armies that would rise up on D-Day, astonishing all those doubted what she was capable of,” she added

The role of Noor Inayat Khan was recently played by actor Radhika Apte in Prime Video’s A Call to Spy.