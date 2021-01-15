Singer Selena Gomez is honouring her Hispanic heritage. The pop sensation, who is named after Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, dropped a new single De Una Vez today.



Announcing the song, the 28-year-old wrote: "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

The single was released with a music video that features the star in a pink floral print dress with a flashing heart that grows and glows on her chest as her broken heart mends over time. In Spanish, she sings: "It doesn't hurt like before, the wounds have healed. I'm stronger alone. I have no regrets about the past, time with you cut my wings. I'm cured from you."

While talking about her new single with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gomez said she's wanted to create a Spanish project for over a decade because "I'm so, so proud of my heritage." In fact, Gomez believes she sounds better in Spanish.

“There’s something about Latin music that, globally, just makes people feel things.”@selenagomez talks #DeUnaVez and connecting to her heritage through music with @zanelowe.



Hear the #NewMusicDaily interview Friday at 9AM PT on Apple Music 1: https://t.co/kNSzlQHhB9 pic.twitter.com/snn5rmySfa — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 15, 2021

"I actually think I sing better in Spanish," she said. "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for."



This marks Gomez's first Spanish project since she was featured on DJ Snake's 2018 hit single Taki Taki, alongside Cardi B and Ozuna.