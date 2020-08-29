K-pop royalty Blackpink have teamed up with American pop goddess Selena Gomez for a new song called Ice Cream, and it's making us miss summer. The video sees the singers dancing around an ice cream truck and digging into some delicious ice cream.



Selena, who has over 190 million followers on Instagram, posted a picture of herself with an ice cream cone with the caption:

"#SELPINK is officially in your area. The song and video for Ice Cream are out now! The post has over 6 million likes." The 28-year-old has htree studio albums to her name - Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015) and Rare (2020).

South Korean girl group Blackpink boast a major fan following. Band members include Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Their music videos Kill This Love (2019) and How You Like That both broke records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release.

Watch the fun video for Ice Cream here:



