Jungkook, a band member of the K-pop boy band BTS, has set a new record. He has amassed over 15.6 billion views on his hashtag on TikTok, according to a report by Metro UK. This record was previously held by Indian movie star Salman Khan who has 15.5 billion views. Junghook doesn't even have a personal TikTok account. TikTok is currently banned in India.

The 22-year-old Jeon Jung-kook is better known as Jungkook and boasts a huge fan following. He has made songs such as Dynamite, Boy in Luv and I Need U, with his band BTS. He is the main vocalist, sub-rapper and lead dancer of BTS. The band was formed in 2010 and debut in 2013. Their albums include Wings (2016), Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and the 2020 release Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey. The band’s rise in popularity can be described as phenomenal.

The other members of the band are Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The band's latest Dynamite also recently broke YouTube's record for most number of views in a day with over 100 million views in 24 hours. K-pop fans, known as Army, do not hold back when it comes to showing love to their idols!