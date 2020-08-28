American rock band Bon Jovi dropped a new music video called Do What You Can this week. The song and the video are a tribute to the citizens and heroes of New York City who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic. The inspirational video starts with footage of early days of the pandemic and a message that New York will get through this. The video also features clips of essential workers in the city, and Jon Bon Jovi himself walking the street in a black mask.

The lyrics go, "Tonight they're shutting down the borders

And they boarded up the schools

Small towns are rollin’ up their sidewalks

One less paycheck comin' through,"



While the chorus echoes hope with words, "When you can't do what you do

You do what you can

This ain’t my prayer,

it’s just a thought I'm wanting to sеnd

’Round here, we bend but don't break

Down here, we all understand

When you can't do what you do

You do what you can"

The song is part of the band's upcoming album. Watch the video here:



