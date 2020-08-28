Bon Jovi is back with a new music video, Do What You Can — a tribute to the essential workers of NYC
American rock band Bon Jovi dropped a new music video called Do What You Can this week. The song and the video are a tribute to the citizens and heroes of New York City who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic. The inspirational video starts with footage of early days of the pandemic and a message that New York will get through this. The video also features clips of essential workers in the city, and Jon Bon Jovi himself walking the street in a black mask.
The lyrics go, "Tonight they're shutting down the borders
And they boarded up the schools
Small towns are rollin’ up their sidewalks
One less paycheck comin' through,"
While the chorus echoes hope with words, "When you can't do what you do
You do what you can
This ain’t my prayer,
it’s just a thought I'm wanting to sеnd
’Round here, we bend but don't break
Down here, we all understand
When you can't do what you do
You do what you can"
The song is part of the band's upcoming album. Watch the video here: