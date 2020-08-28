Teamwork Arts, the producers of the biggest literature festival in India, Jaipur Literature Festival, and the British Library, team up to host a virtual edition of the annual JLF London. To be held from September 11 - 13, the festival will be streamed live on JLF’s social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Currently in its 7th edition, the three-day event will feature actress Vidya Balan, who has been in the news for her stellar performance in the recent film, Shakuntala Devi. She will be in conversation with actress and politician Vani Tripathi Tikoo and author and screenwriter Nayanika Mahtani.

Writer Anjum Hasan will be in conversation with Bernardine Evaristo, the author of the 2019 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, Girl, Woman, Other, which chronicles the journeys of 12 black women. Other speakers include author and politician Shashi Tharoor; Israeli historian and author Avi Shlaim; journalist and bestselling co-author of I am Malala, Christina Lamb; author of Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line, Deepa Anappara; Indian filmmaker, writer, and singer Shabnam Virmani; journalist and author Roger Highfield; British journalist and novelist John Lanchester and award-winning journalist, restaurateur, chef, and broadcaster Ravinder Bhogal.