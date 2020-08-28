One of the most important nights in music, the Video Music Awards, will take place in outdoors locations across NYC this year. The ceremony includes performances across all five boroughs of New York — Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens, and Manhattan. It's one of the first awards shows to take place after the pandemic began. Here's what you can expect:

With Keke Palmer as the host, the ceremony will have performances by Korean pop sensation BTS, The Black Eyed Peas and Machine Gun Kelly among others. The organisers have also added new categories, such as Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers, Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video from Home, in light of the pandemic.

The most number of nominations have been bagged up by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga with nine nominations each. The two collaborated this year for the song Rain on Me. Following this is Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each. Billie dropped Everything I Wanted, while The Weeknd released Blinding Lights earlier this year.

The category Best Quarantine Performance has nominations such as John Legend – #TogetherAtHome Concert Series and Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute. Artistes in the run up for the award for The Best Music Video from Home category include 5 Seconds of Summer for Wildflower, and blink-182for Happy Days. Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers honours people such as Jason "Tik Tok Doc" Campbell, and Dr Nate Wood's rendition of Lean on Me. And of course we can't wait to see the red carpet looks our favourite celebs don.



Catch the Video Music Awards on August 31, 5.30 pm. On Vh1 India