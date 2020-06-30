A day after the government of India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in the country, TikTok has officially been taken down from the Apple App store and Google Play store.

Users who already have the app installed on their phones are being notified with a message that reads, “Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring this privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.” Some users are unable to scroll through their timeline or even upload videos on TikTok. The app shows “network issue” which means telecom operators must have blocked TikTok until the government’s next order.

There have been mixed reactions to the ban specifically on TikTok as the app was a platform for many to showcase their talent. In fact, a few users also shot to fame and earned well despite not being educated or professionally qualified. TikTok had nearly 119 million active users and was among the top 10 apps downloaded on Google Play store and Apple App store. Users who have the app can still use it but new downloads are barred.

Head of TikTok India, Nikhil Gandhi, issued a statement saying they have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarification.

This isn't the first time that TikTok is banned in India. It was banned earlier on allegations of promoting pornographic content but it was listed again on the app stores. Other Chinese apps are still available for download and are working.