Reports state that Shivani Khubiyan, who ran a beauty parlour in Sonipat and was quite popular on TikTok with over one lakh followers on TikTok, was allegedly murdered by a man called Arif for refusing his advances. It was Shivani’s business partner Neeraj who found the body a few days after her death. It was hidden in the salon’s a bed box.



Reports state that the cops have arrested the accused who had a history of stalking and harassing her. In a strange turn of events, for two days by posting messages and videos from her phone. He is likely to be presented in court soon.